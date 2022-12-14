Brighton grit pop trio Snake Eyes sign to alcopop! Records & announce March tour

Brighton grit pop trio Snake Eyes (which is stylized in lower case) are delighted to announce that they have signed to alcopop! records and will be revealing details of new music over the coming months. In the meanwhile, you can watch their video for their latest single ‘Another World’ HERE.

To celebrate the news, the band have today announced a run of March 2023 UK headline tour dates, with tickets on sale from Thursday 15th December 2022 from HERE. The final night of which will be Friday 17th March at The Prince Albert in Brighton.

Commenting on the news, the band said: “We’re excited and privileged to be joining the alcopop! family alongside some of the most interesting UK bands at the moment (DITZ, Beach Riot, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Tigercub to name a few) Jack and the team seem like such passionate and hardworking people who genuinely care about new music and giving a voice to artists they believe in. We can’t think of a better label to be taking this next step as a band and can’t wait to put out new music in the new year. it’s important to surround yourself with kind, hardworking individuals, and we feel we’ve found a good home for Snake Eyes in alcopop!.”

“There’s an odd thing about Brighton,” adds label boss Jack Clothier of the signing. “I don’t know if it’s in the water or the ocean or whatever, but my God the level of new talent from that city is wonderful. relentless. glorious. so many positive words, you could easily run out of superlatives. Snake Eyes are a breath of fresh seaside air that hit you like a really well-cushioned juggernaut, in that they knock your face off but in a really lovely way. We’re so pleased to be welcoming them to team alcopop! – all riffs and harmonies and gorgeously crafted indie brilliance. an absolute dolphin derby of a band.”

Aptly coined by the band as ‘grit pop’, Snake Eyes’ distinguishable sound is supercharged, having already mastered fiery choruses, grungy riffs, and catchy, hollering Britpop sensibilities. alongside their mostly upbeat music, vocalist/guitarist Jim Heffy’s lyrics espouse the values of being kind and the freedom to express yourself no matter who you are.

The band’s visuals, all created by drummer Thomas Coe-Brooker, accompany the music with an always unfurling story in a scrappy, colourful, nostalgic style. think Wolf Alice, Nirvana, Blur and Pixies, and you start to get the picture.

Since launching the band in 2020 Snake Eyes have noticeably ramped up their individual and collective skills as musicians in a very short space of time, with the maturity of their songwriting and impressive live performances becoming increasingly evident.

The trio burst out of lockdown ravenous for the road, hungry to slog away at as many live shows as they could, so far including a Music Venue Trust and National Lottery Revive Live co-headline tour with James And The Cold Gun, a host of support runs for Gender Roles, Delta Sleep, Sick Joy, Dad Nerves and UK album chart toppers Don Broco, and selling out their own headline record release show in Brighton in November 2021.

Snake Eyes’ main purpose as a band is to forge a bond with like-minded people that find comfort and joy in their songs. Only scratching the surface of what the Brighton trio are capable of, in 2023 the band are now looking to grow their reputation as a phenomenal live act to match the energy of their records and spread the word of grit pop everywhere.

Further details of new music will be revealed over the coming months.

Snake Eyes March 2023 uk headline tour:

09.03.23 – London – The Victoria

10.03.23 – Southampton – Joiners

11.03.23 – Bristol – The Lanes

13.03.23 – Manchester – The Castle Hotel

14.03.23 – Newcastle – Bobiks

15.03.23 – Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club

17.03.23 – Brighton – The Prince Albert

Snake Eyes are:

Jim Heffy – vocals/guitar

Nicole Gill – bass/vocals

Thomas Coe-Brooker – drums

linktr.ee/wehavesnakeeyes