Anti 5G campaigners petition council to reject two proposed masts near schools

Hundreds of people have signed petitions against two proposed 5G masts close to primary schools.

Plans for 5G masts within 30 metres of both St Peters Community Primary and Nursery School and Hove Junior School have been submitted to the council for approval by the operators of the Three mobile network in the UK.

Local campaigners who fought against an almost identical application at Fishersgate Terrace last year want to keep masts away from schools as a precaution.

Carol Springgay of the Stop 5G campaign group said: “We feel the precautionary principle should be adhered to and secondly the telecoms company should exhaust all other options before they consider putting it beside a sensitive site which the school is.

“We don’t feel they have exhausted all the options so they should be demonstrating that they have.”



Previously, the anti-5G campaign group raised more than £12,000 to launch a judicial review against the council’s approval last year of a 15 metre mast in Fishersgate Terrace.

The review succeeded, on the grounds the council had not taken into account the concerns of its own highways department.

But the new planning application suggests a mast in exactly the same location, with more detailed drawings showing how much cabinets at the base of the mobile phone mast would reduce motorists’ visibility.

The petitions have been submitted to the council’s planning team.

Hove MP Peter Kyle has also submitted letters of objection to both planning application consultations.

His letter about the mast opposite St Peter’s School says: “I know the area well and I believe that there are plenty of other locations which the telecom company could have considered which will not be directly by the school.”

A Three spokesperson said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Portslade. We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site will be critical to making that happen.

“Masts need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

“We carry out extensive searches and evaluate a wide range of options before submitting any planning applications.”

The Fishersgate Terrace application can be found under reference BH2022/03457. The parents’ petition is here.

The Portland Road application can be found under reference BH2022/03509. The parents’ petition is here.