Decisions come at a price – and we have to be financially responsible

The council’s Policy and Resources Committee approved the City Downland Estate Plan at its most recent meeting. This ambitious plan governs the future of the 12,500 acres of downland owned by Brighton and Hove City Council, most of which is tenanted farmland situated within the South Downs National Park.

The South Downs National Park Authority has been inviting its landowners to create “whole estate plans” – and the plan for Brighton and Hove is the product of one of the most extensive consultations ever carried out by the council.

For the past two years, council officers have worked with residents, farmers and representatives from groups and organisations across the city and beyond to create the plan.

To produce a draft, they collated over 31,000 comments and ideas. A further round of public consultation followed this summer.

Key objectives of the plan include improving accessibility, reversing the loss of biodiversity and working towards (and beyond) net zero carbon emissions. The plan identifies short, medium and long-term actions to support the achievement of these objectives.

The council has set up a Downland Advisory Panel to advise on the plan’s implementation. This is made up of tenant farmers, stakeholder organisations (such as the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership, South Downs National Park Authority and Sussex Wildlife Trust) and community organisations such as the Brighton Downs Alliance, as well as councillors.

I am personally immensely proud of the work on the plan which has been done on a cross-party basis. It was therefore disappointing to see Conservative councillors forget their normally vocal commitment to protecting the downland and urban fringe sites and vote against the plan.

While Labour councillors did support it, they introduced an amendment ringfencing the proceeds of any disposals from the downland estate for reinvestment in it.

On the face of it, that sounds attractive. But it ties the council’s hands ahead of what all councillors know are going to be more challenging budget decisions than we have faced for decades.

The council’s chief finance officer stepped in to advise against this but that advice went unheeded. Unfortunately, such behaviour is precisely what has landed other local authorities in difficulties in recent years.

In this case, our Labour colleagues have not yet made the connection between budget reports and practical decisions.

Not that Conservative councillors were any better in this respect. Not only did they support this ill-considered amendment while voting against the plan itself, they also called for a report on the legal protections affecting urban fringe sites within the City Plan.

Such a report would only ever represent a snapshot of the legal position – which could have changed in any case by the time any individual site becomes the subject of a planning application.

The officer advice was that this report would add £50,000 to this year’s overspend. And yet, once again, Conservative and Labour councillors voted for it, with no thought for the services that might need to be shaved to pay for this.

With inflation at a 41-year high and the cost of gas, electricity and materials soaring, it is no wonder that, over the next two years, it is projected that 60 per cent of councils across the country will become unable to balance their budgets.

Councils are being asked to make cuts just at the time when demand for services is likely to increase, given the “cost of living crisis”.

What councils need is a three-year budget settlement from central government. This would allow councils to plan. We also need an end to the government practice of having local authorities bidding against each other for inadequate pots of funding.

And of course, we need increased investment in services for the most vulnerable, particularly adult and children’s social care, as opposed to empty claims that the government has “fixed” adult social care.

Green councillors are committed to serving our residents, to supporting them in this time of need with policies that encourage people to keep active and healthy, and that allow our city and its residents to flourish.

But to pass a budget that makes the best for the city of the horrible situation we are in, we need Labour and Conservative colleagues to appreciate the seriousness of the situation and accept some financial responsibility. That is the least that should be expected of any political party with aspirations to leading the city next year.

Councillor Siriol Hugh-Jones is the Green deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.