BREAKING NEWS

Pub burglar jailed

Posted On 15 Dec 2022 at 3:44 pm
By :
Comment: 0


A woman from Brighton who committed burglaries at two businesses in the city has been jailed.

Naomi Rosenberg, of Phoenix Rise, Brighton, pleaded guilty to targeting the Brunswick Pub on September 5, 2022, and again on September 20, stealing money and bottles of spirits. She then burgled Komedia on September 26, here she stole a bicycle.

Rosenberg was arrested for the burglaries and was then released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continued.

Then on Monday, October 24, whilst signing on for bail at John Street Police Station, Rosenberg was found to be in possession of a flick knife. She was arrested, charged with burglary and being in possession of a knife and was remanded in custody.

Spacewords Brighton

The 42-year-old later pleaded guilty to all four charges, and appeared at Chichester Crown Court on Tuesday, December 6, for sentencing. She received a term of 14 months imprisonment.

Speaking after Rosenburg’s sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jo Benton from the Greenfinch burglary team, said: “We are proud that a prompt and robust investigation against Rosenberg has removed her from being able to reoffend for quite some time.

“The Greenfinch burglary team was set up with the sole aim of removing persistent offenders from the streets of Brighton & Hove, whilst providing reassurance to both the people and businesses all over the city.”

“We will continue to take positive action against anyone who is found to commit these crimes, and we thank the public for providing valuable information and footage which helped form the case against Rosenberg.”

xmas collections

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com