Pub burglar jailed



A woman from Brighton who committed burglaries at two businesses in the city has been jailed.

Naomi Rosenberg, of Phoenix Rise, Brighton, pleaded guilty to targeting the Brunswick Pub on September 5, 2022, and again on September 20, stealing money and bottles of spirits. She then burgled Komedia on September 26, here she stole a bicycle.

Rosenberg was arrested for the burglaries and was then released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continued.

Then on Monday, October 24, whilst signing on for bail at John Street Police Station, Rosenberg was found to be in possession of a flick knife. She was arrested, charged with burglary and being in possession of a knife and was remanded in custody.

The 42-year-old later pleaded guilty to all four charges, and appeared at Chichester Crown Court on Tuesday, December 6, for sentencing. She received a term of 14 months imprisonment.

Speaking after Rosenburg’s sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jo Benton from the Greenfinch burglary team, said: “We are proud that a prompt and robust investigation against Rosenberg has removed her from being able to reoffend for quite some time.

“The Greenfinch burglary team was set up with the sole aim of removing persistent offenders from the streets of Brighton & Hove, whilst providing reassurance to both the people and businesses all over the city.”

“We will continue to take positive action against anyone who is found to commit these crimes, and we thank the public for providing valuable information and footage which helped form the case against Rosenberg.”