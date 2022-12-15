The Pretenders announce intimate Brighton concert

In October 2022, Chrissie Hynde embarked on a short tour playing working men’s clubs and ale houses. The tour was received with rapturous response and the shows were a very special opportunity to see a legend play new songs and personal favourites in exceptionally intimate settings.

She enjoyed it so much she’s doing it again this February… with these shows as part of Independent Venue Week. “No hits,” she cautions of the shows “..well, maybe a few”.

Thus, today it has been announced that The Pretenders will be playing live in Brighton on Thursday 9th February 2023. It’s extremely likely that tickets will sell out in minutes when they go on sale (tomorrow) 16th December 2022 at 10am from the venue’s website. The venue in question is not the Brighton Centre or Brighton Dome, but the Chalk venue located in Pool Valley.

Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agents.

Background information:

Pretenders are an English–American rock band formed in March 1978. The original band consisted of founder and main songwriter Chrissie Hynde (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), James Honeyman-Scott (lead guitar, backing vocals, keyboards), Pete Farndon (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Martin Chambers (drums, backing vocals, percussion). Following the deaths of Honeyman-Scott in 1982 and Farndon in 1983, the band experienced numerous personnel changes; Hynde has been the band’s only consistent member.

The band’s hit songs include ‘Kid’ (1979), ‘Brass In Pocket’ (1979), ‘Talk Of The Town’ (1980), ‘Message Of Love’ (1981), ‘My City Was Gone’ (1982), ‘Back On The Chain Gang’ (1982), ‘Middle Of The Road’ (1983) and ‘2000 Miles’ (1983[3]), ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’ (1986), ‘My Baby’ (1986) and ‘I’ll Stand By You’ (1994). Pretenders were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

chrissiehynde.com