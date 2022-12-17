Hove beach hut owners throw open their doors this afternoon

Hove beach hut owners are throwing open their doors from 4pm to 6pm this afternoon (Saturday 17 December) for a “Winter Open Day”.

Some members of the Hove Beach Hut Association are using the open day as a way to raise money for good causes, including local charities as well as those affected by the war in Ukraine.

About 60 beach huts are due to take part in the open day with some serving mulled wine and mince pies.

Supporters of the Grace Eyre Foundation, a Hove charity that supports people with learning disabilities and autism, will be welcoming people to beach hut 279 – between the bottom of between Langdale Road and Langdale Gardens.

They said: “Come and see our beach hut, learn more about us and our services and treat yourself to some warming mulled wine – donations gratefully received.”

Describing the open day, Hove Beach Hut Association secretary Peter Revell said: “We hundreds of visitors last year and it’s quite a spectacular.

“Our hut is 175. We’re doing mulled wine and raising money for Ukraine please pop by on the day if you are free.”

The association’s Facebook group has been posting an online advent calendar, complete with Christmas cracker style jokes, each day in the run up to the open day.

The latest was, why has Santa been banned from sooty chimneys? Because of his carbon footprint!

A week ago, members were sharing pictures of the Santa Dash as 650 people dressed in Santa outfits – complete with white beards – took part in a fundraising seafront run for the Rockinghorse children’s charity.