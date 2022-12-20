Cross removed from university’s religious building



A cross which hung for years in one of the most striking buildings on the Falmer campus has been taken down and is set to be relocated to a church in Woodingdean.

Sussex University has submitted a planning application to remove the cross from the upper floor of the Meeting House, a circular grade II listed building on the Falmer campus.

The cross is not an original feature of the 1960s building, which was designed as a religious but not exclusively Christian space, and has already been taken down and stored.

It would be relocated at the Church of the Holy Cross, in Woodingdean, if plans are approved.



The Reverend Chris McDermott, lead chaplain, said in the supporting statement: “Over the years items have been added to the visible presentation of the space that suggest it is a church. But it is not a consecrated space for any Christian body or other faith tradition.

“At present the cross, among other items that are more readily discreetly set aside as needed, makes the space uncomfortable for individuals from Jewish or Muslim backgrounds.

“Allowing the cross to be taken and installed in the parish of the Holy Cross, Woodingdean, would not only enhance the sense of inclusion and welcome at the Meeting House, but also ensure that it is appropriately situated in a church environment.

“It will also mean that there will be an added boon of a connection between the work of chaplaincy and the new parish in which it is installed and by extension, enrich our connection with the wider community.

“In my role as lead chaplain, I have a responsibility for the whole campus community that goes beyond my own specific faith commitment, namely to ensure a pastoral practice and an environment that is welcoming and inclusive.”

The interior of the upper floor of the building is lit by a window wall with coloured glass and features a lectern and reading desks.

Due to the Meeting House’s status as a listed building, consent is required to relocate the cross to the Church of the Holy Cross in Woodingdean.

The cross was commissioned in 1994 and made from stainless steel by Simon Beer, a silversmith in Lewes, following a donation to the university by the Caffyn family.

The planning statement said: “The crucifix is already taken down and stored on occasions to facilitate the use of the space by other faith groups and therefore there will be no harm to the character of building or loss of its historic fabric if it was permanently removed as is proposed within this application.

“The ambition is that this will support the initiative to restore the upper floor space to its original simplicity when it was first built and reinforce the Meeting House as a welcoming place for all members of the student and staff community.”

Rabbi Elli Tikvah Sarah, former Jewish chaplain, said in the supporting statement: “All I can say, as a Jewish person, is that it would make such a difference to my experience of the university to know that the place designated as the Meeting House, so visibly set apart on the campus as a special, beautifully crafted circular building, should be a totally inclusive space.

“To be honest, before I had ever stepped across the threshold, I had always assumed that the Meeting House was exactly what it’s appearance and name communicated, so it was a shock to discover that the upstairs was marked for Christian worship.

“Perhaps, most Christians would take it for granted that the chapel is a Christian space because Christianity in its various denominations is the dominant religion in Britain.

“Perhaps, most non-Christians would also take it for granted for the same reason. What a powerful message to everyone at the university if the Meeting House challenged that assumption and was genuinely open to everyone.”

To see the plans, go to the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2022/03788.