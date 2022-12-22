BREAKING NEWS

Portslade choir sing for other people’s supper

Posted On 22 Dec 2022 at 1:47 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A Portslade community choir has sung in support of two local charities over the festive season – a local food bank and a learning disabilities support charity.

The Tone Rangers community choir at the Duke of Wellington pub in Shoreham

The Tone Rangers raised money for the Purple People Kitchen food bank in a performance at the Duke of Wellington pub, in Shoreham, on Wednesday 14 December.

They sang a mixture of Christmas carols, sea shanties and more contemporary numbers including Running up That Hill and Sweet Dreams.

Spacewords Brighton

The choir performs a charity gig at the end of every term – and this time they raised £300 for the Purple People Kitchen, in Portslade.

Choir leader Sharon Lewis said: “The Purple People Kitchen do a fantastic job for their local community – and as a community choir, we wanted to help.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Duke of Wellington for giving us the stage for the evening and we hope everyone enjoyed the performance.”

The choir’s second charity performance of the season was in support of Grace Eyre, a Hove charity which helps people with learning disabilities and autism.

xmas collections

They performed at Grace Eyre’s annual carol concert at St Nicholas’ Church, Church Street, Brighton, last Thursday (15 December).

The Tone Rangers meet every Wednesday at South Portslade Community Centre, in Church Road, Portslade, and start back again on Wednesday 11 January.

The hear their performance of the sea shanty Leave Her Johnny, check out the video above.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com