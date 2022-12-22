Portslade choir sing for other people’s supper

A Portslade community choir has sung in support of two local charities over the festive season – a local food bank and a learning disabilities support charity.

The Tone Rangers raised money for the Purple People Kitchen food bank in a performance at the Duke of Wellington pub, in Shoreham, on Wednesday 14 December.

They sang a mixture of Christmas carols, sea shanties and more contemporary numbers including Running up That Hill and Sweet Dreams.

The choir performs a charity gig at the end of every term – and this time they raised £300 for the Purple People Kitchen, in Portslade.

Choir leader Sharon Lewis said: “The Purple People Kitchen do a fantastic job for their local community – and as a community choir, we wanted to help.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Duke of Wellington for giving us the stage for the evening and we hope everyone enjoyed the performance.”

The choir’s second charity performance of the season was in support of Grace Eyre, a Hove charity which helps people with learning disabilities and autism.

They performed at Grace Eyre’s annual carol concert at St Nicholas’ Church, Church Street, Brighton, last Thursday (15 December).

The Tone Rangers meet every Wednesday at South Portslade Community Centre, in Church Road, Portslade, and start back again on Wednesday 11 January.

The hear their performance of the sea shanty Leave Her Johnny, check out the video above.