Premier League Match Day 15 – Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Four of Brighton and Hove Albion’s World Cup stars are due to start at Southampton this afternoon (Monday 26 December).

Leandro Trossard, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo and Kauro Mitoma are expected to return to action at St Mary’s as the Premier League restarts.

The Seagulls start in 7th, with Southampton, worryingly for them, in 19th.

Both Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster were injured in a friendly against Aston Villa earlier this month.

The now world famous Albion superstar Alexis Mac Allister is not in the squad today.

The World Cup winning Argentina midfielder is on a two-week rest period after his exploits in Qatar.

Kick-off is at 3pm.