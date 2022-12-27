Coffee shop chain to take over A27 roadside site

An unnamed coffee shop chain plans to open in premises beside the A27 between Brighton and Lewes.

The news emerged after Flude Property Consultants announced the recent sale of the Newmarket Inn and Hotel, between Falmer and Kingston.

Flude said: “The well-known property which offered 15 en-suite letting bedrooms, a manager flat and large bar/restaurant, sat on just over an acre of land.

“The property has been sold to investors who plan to refurbish the property and operate the space as a well-known roadside coffee outlet.”

Flude director Will Thomas said: “This was a particularly pleasing transaction as it was initially identified as an undervalued and unloved asset and then acquired on behalf of our clients last year.

“With advice throughout the process, the property was then repositioned and marketed to a range of possible end users.

“With such good demand for sites suitable for roadside retail services and with this being prominently positioned on a major road into Brighton, this was always considered the most likely end user.

“After a short and targeted period of marketing, we received a number of offers.

“The property has now been sold to well-funded investors who are looking to expand into the franchise roadside coffee sector.

“This is just the latest example of Fludes’ expansion into the leisure sector, following a number of recent and other ongoing transactions.”