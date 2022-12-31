John Otway & Attila The Stockbroker to reunite for Southwick concert

Southwick’s Attila The Stockbroker and Aylesbury’s favourite son John Otway have known each other for 40 years. They teamed up at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1991 for an absolutely bonkers show called ‘Headbutts & Halibuts’, then wrote a ridiculous rock opera called ‘Cheryl’ (an everyday tale of Satanism, trainspotting, drug abuse and unrequited love) for the following year’s Fringe and got brilliant reviews. They toured the resulting CD round the country and ever since have got together increasingly sporadically for an evening of mayhem, individually and together.

The duo have now announced a reunion concert. This will be taking place at the Barn Theatre, 24 Southwick Street, Southwick, West Sussex on Thursday 30th March 2023 at 8:00pm. This will be their first one for years.

You can obviously expect the Otway’s hits, of course, maybe a hint of Attila’s one (yes, he’s had one too!), plus songs of all kinds, poems heartfelt and rude – or both – ridiculous cover versions (including ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’ translated into German) and at least part of the aforementioned rock opera.

This is the first of a brand new series of music/spoken word/comedy events in the Barn Theatre – where of course, Attila ran his ‘Barnstormer’ gig series through the 90s and, together with Alex Hall, Charles Porter and Roy Chuter, started the Glastonwick Festival, which is still going strong nearly 30 years later.

Who was the first headliner there? John Otway. Full circle.

Tickets are £12 advance from HERE or if there are any left, then they will be available for £15 on the door.

www.johnotway.com

www.attilathestockbroker.com