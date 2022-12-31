Premier League Match Day 16 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Billy Gilmour is expected to make his long-awaited Premier League debut for Brighton and Hove Albion today (Saturday 31 December).

The 21-year-old Scot started in the recent 3-1 League Cup win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping that his side can strike again and beat the Premier League leaders twice in as many months.

Today, another generation of the Hinshelwood family makes it into the Albion squad as Adam’s son Jack is included on the bench.

Tariq Lamptey also makes his first start for a while as Leandro Trossard looks to fill the false nine role.

Solly March and Adam Lallana are both due to start in the 5.30pm kick-off at the Amex although former Gunners striker Danny Welbeck is out injured.

Arsenal start the match on top of the league, with 40 points from 15 matches, and boosted by home draws for Manchester City and Newcastle United. City are four points behind in second spot, having played one game more.

Brighton start the match in eighth place, with 24 points from 15 games. A win or draw would take them back above Fulham into seventh and just behind Liverpool who beat Leicester City 2-1 last night.