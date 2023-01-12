BREAKING NEWS

Dog rescued from fire near Brighton station

Posted On 12 Jan 2023 at 8:20 pm
Firefighters recued a dog from a blaze at a property near Brighton station after a 999 call late last night (Wednesday 11 January).

Four fire engines were still at the scene in Terminus Road at 1am this morning.

The fire service said today: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are reminding people of the importance of working smoke alarms after an accidental fire in Brighton.

“A dog was rescued by crews who attended the fire at a residential property in Terminus Road at 11.44pm on Wednesday 11 January 2023.

“Four fire engines attended and crews used breathing apparatus, one main jet and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“No injuries were reported.

“The smoke alarm in the property worked and a neighbour raised the alert, allowing for the rescue of the dog as the occupants were out.

“Smoke also affected a neighbouring property but there was no way to access it.

“Anyone leaving properties empty for any period of time should consider sharing information with neighbours just in case of emergencies.”

