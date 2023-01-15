BREAKING NEWS

Suspected knifeman arrested on street in Brighton

Posted On 15 Jan 2023 at 9:59 pm
A suspected knifeman has been arrested on the street in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

The man was detained in the Norfolk Square area yesterday (Saturday 14 January) at about 5pm.

Brief details were shared on Facebook by Brighton and Hove police.

The post said: “A man has been arrested after police responded to reports of a person with a knife in Western Road, Hove.

“Officers swiftly attended the scene around 5pm on Saturday (14 January) and detained the man in nearby Norfolk Square.

“A knife was seized and, thankfully, no one was hurt.

“We would like to reassure the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

“The man has been taken into custody and inquiries are now under way to establish the full circumstances.”

