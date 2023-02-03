BREAKING NEWS

South Korean punks Rumkicks heading to Brighton

Posted On 03 Feb 2023 at 4:23 pm
Rumkicks are heading to Brighton – you’ve been warned (pic Cris Watkins)

Local promoters ‘An Alternative Gathering’ have announced an evening of hot and sticky punk rock at The Prince Albert in Brighton featuring headliners, the feisty all girl Korean band Rumkicks, who are en-route to Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.

The Prince Albert will host the Rumkicks gig (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The upstairs venue door will swing open at 6:45pm on Sunday 30th July 2023 and the first band will take to the stage shortly afterwards at 7pm. So best get in there on time!

Here’s all the band links for you to investigate, good luck….

Rumkicks

Rumkicks
South Korean all girl Post Josean punk band coming on like a nuclear bomb.
FacebookInstagram / Spotify / YouTube

Soho Bombshell

Soho Bombshell
Brighton Ska Punk four piece.
Facebook / InstagramSpotifyYouTube

18 Fevers

18 Fevers
Seoul City Death Punk Disco band.
Facebook / InstagramBandcampYouTube

Authority Cracks

Authority Cracks
The Midlands meets Manchester in this mash up, 4 piece underground project.
FacebookInstagramYouTube

Purchase your tickets HERE before they all sell out.

Gig flyer

