South Korean punks Rumkicks heading to Brighton

Local promoters ‘An Alternative Gathering’ have announced an evening of hot and sticky punk rock at The Prince Albert in Brighton featuring headliners, the feisty all girl Korean band Rumkicks, who are en-route to Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.

The upstairs venue door will swing open at 6:45pm on Sunday 30th July 2023 and the first band will take to the stage shortly afterwards at 7pm. So best get in there on time!

Here’s all the band links for you to investigate, good luck….

Rumkicks

South Korean all girl Post Josean punk band coming on like a nuclear bomb.

Facebook / Instagram / Spotify / YouTube

Soho Bombshell

Brighton Ska Punk four piece.

Facebook / Instagram / Spotify / YouTube

18 Fevers

Seoul City Death Punk Disco band.

Facebook / Instagram / Bandcamp / YouTube

Authority Cracks

The Midlands meets Manchester in this mash up, 4 piece underground project.

Facebook / Instagram / YouTube

Purchase your tickets HERE before they all sell out.