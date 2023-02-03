South Korean punks Rumkicks heading to Brighton
Local promoters ‘An Alternative Gathering’ have announced an evening of hot and sticky punk rock at The Prince Albert in Brighton featuring headliners, the feisty all girl Korean band Rumkicks, who are en-route to Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.
The upstairs venue door will swing open at 6:45pm on Sunday 30th July 2023 and the first band will take to the stage shortly afterwards at 7pm. So best get in there on time!
Here’s all the band links for you to investigate, good luck….
Rumkicks
South Korean all girl Post Josean punk band coming on like a nuclear bomb.
Facebook / Instagram / Spotify / YouTube
Soho Bombshell
Brighton Ska Punk four piece.
Facebook / Instagram / Spotify / YouTube
18 Fevers
Seoul City Death Punk Disco band.
Facebook / Instagram / Bandcamp / YouTube
Authority Cracks
The Midlands meets Manchester in this mash up, 4 piece underground project.
Facebook / Instagram / YouTube
Purchase your tickets HERE before they all sell out.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.