Tributes paid to popular Brighton landlord



Tributes have been paid to a popular Brighton landlord who died suddenly while on holiday.

Adam Odling, 49, started running the Dover Castle in Hanover in 2018, and despite covid restrictions took it “from strength to strength”.

Originally from Sweden, he had run pubs in London before moving to Brighton to take over the Shepherd Neame pub in Southover Street.

When news broke this week, flowers were left at the pub, which Adam lived above. It has been closed since.



Shepherd Neame’s Director of Tenanted Pub Operations Greg Wallis said: “Adam began running the Dover Castle in Brighton in early 2018.

“He was an experienced hospitality operator before joining us, and has taken the pub from strength to strength during his time there.

“A positive, outgoing character, he took pride in ensuring that his pub was at the heart of its community, and was well-known and liked by the local residents and by our team here at Shepherd Neame.

“He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Regular Ken Frost said: “Adam was a very kind and gentle man, and had been a well known/popular member of the local community for a number of years.

“In his capacity as landlord of The Dover (and as a fellow cat lover) he was a generous host to the annual Cats of Hanover Pawtrait Exhibition, which has been held annually in The Dover to raise money for local cat charities.

“He will be missed and mourned by many.”

Adam was on holiday with a female friend from London in Portugal last week when the pair were found dead in their holiday flat.

Portugese police are investigating.