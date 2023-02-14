Staff sacked at pub closed over violence and drugs

The owners of a Brighton pub closed over violence and drugs have sacked all its staff and offered to hike prices in a bid to reopen before Easter.

Neighbours of the Black Horse today told councillors that since the pub reopened after lockdown under new management, there’s been nothing but trouble there.

Brighton and Hove City Council closed the Church Street pub for 28 days last month after police discovered a fight had taken place there which staff had failed to report.

At a licencing panel today (Monday, 13 February) Sussex Police requested a further eight-week suspension after freeholders Stonegate Group agreed to tighter licence conditions, including replacing the designated premises licence holder, staff and the door security team.

The company has also agreed to increase its prices and end DJ-led entertainment at the pub.

However, Stonegate wants a one-month licence suspension, so the pub is not reopening during the busy Easter and spring bank holiday period.

Neighbours told the panel they regularly see fights and open drug dealing outside the pub.

Phillip Payne, landlord of the nearby Waggon and Horses, said for every incident the police and licensing are aware of, there are 20 more.

He said: “It is a daily occurrence, people fighting in the street, drug dealing outside, they’re constantly running in and out to the layby over the road.

“It’s been an absolute disaster and a hub for everything that’s going on in the area.

Chris Baum, who has lived next to the Black Horse for 17 years, said he had very few issues with the pub until two years ago when it reopened after covid-19 lockdowns.

Mr Baum said he and his wife enjoy living in the city centre and expect a certain noise level from a pub that’s been in place for 100 years.

He said: “We have people urinating through our gate, and we have rubbish thrown into the mews.

“It’s been, from a mental health and wellbeing perspective, the worst two years of our life as long-term residents. We just want it resolved.

“We accept it’s a public house and should remain open. It provides a service. But it needs to be managed in a way that is both responsible and, most importantly, safe.”

During the two-hour hearing, the pub company also agreed to close the Black Horse’s rear garden at 11pm and remove a television from the area after hearing from neighbours plagued by noise since the outdoor area was created two years ago.

Police licensing officers Claire Abdulkadar said the force wanted the opening hours reduced from 1am to midnight, with half an hour of drinking up time.

She told the panel – councillors Zoe John, Anne Pissaridou and Dee Simson – the force is satisfied with the action taken to deal with cocaine use, as drug reading had reduced after the Black Horse management took action to redesign the toilets by removing seats and installed anti-drug tape on flat surfaces.

Stonegate Group’s solicitor Graeme Cushion said the situation was down to poor management control, and the company were disappointed in what they heard from neighbours about bad management.

He said: “We’ve not sought in any way to challenge that fact, nor indeed the suspension of the licence imposed four weeks ago.

“We recognised immediately things had gone wrong here. Had our central licensing team been involved in the process earlier on, this would have been sorted out.”

The company has employed a new designated premises supervisor responsible for alcohol on the premises, new staff and a new door security company.

The panel retired to make its decision which will be made public as soon as possible.