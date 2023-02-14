Vigil to be held in Brighton after trans girl killed in Cheshire



A vigil is to be held in Brighton to remember a 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in a Cheshire park over the weekend.

Trans Pride Brighton will host a remembrance vigil for Brianna Ghey, who was a transgender girl.

Mourners will meet at 6.30pm Wednesday, 15 Feb, in Victoria Gardens, Brighton.

Local detectives said various lines of inquiry were under way and that there was no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

Fox Fisher, trustee of Trans Pride Brighton said: “Her death has left our community shocked and horrified.

“Brianna’s death is tragic beyond words, and we know that her death has devastated her family and friends, and I would like to give them our deepest condolences.

“The trans community feels your pain, and we will continue to remember those that we’ve lost, and fight like hell for the living.

“Rest in power, Brianna.”

A boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remain in custody, Cheshire Police said.

Brianna Ghey was found wounded and lying on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.

Her relatives paid tribute to the “much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”, and said her death had left a “massive hole”.