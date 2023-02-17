Underpass in Coldean gets street art shape up



The underpass on Lewes Road near Coldean has been brightened up with a mural painted by local street artists this week.

The mural is inspired by Brighton’s chalk aquifer, one of the main sources of water in the south east.

The work in progress was designed by year three and six pupils at Moulsecoomb Primary School and students at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA).

Funded by The Aquifer Partnership (TAP), the local street art duo – SNUB23 and Sprite – landed the job in October and have been hosting workshops with students.



Sprite said: “Our hopes are to transform the underpass into something the community can be proud of and brighten the days of people who walk through it.

“We have been working significantly with Moulsecoomb Primary and BACA on the project in regard to design and application.

“For us when working with children we want to inspire them and help them realise that art is a valuable and rewarding career.

“It’s so important for the community to be part of a project like this, especially because of its location.

“The underpass is used by the community so the design inside should be by the community too.”



Photos from Monday, 13 February show the street artists using brightly coloured spray paint on the walls of the underpass.

Aimee Felus from TAP said: “Already we’ve had such positive feedback on brightening up the underpass.

“We’re also delighted that students from BACA are getting involved to help paint.

“The mural complements The Aquifer Partnership’s existing and future projects in the area; our flagship rain garden at Moulsecoomb Primary School and newly created rainscape at Carden Primary School.

“We hope that together, these efforts will inspire the community to appreciate and cherish our aquifer – after all, it’s the water we rely on.”