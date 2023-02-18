Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Fulham 0

It’s a cagey affair at the Amex where sixth-place Brighton and Hove Albion are hosting seventh-place Fulham.

But with only two goals in six other Premier League matches at the break, the Seagulls have at least made Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal work a little bit.

Alexis Mac Allister struck a half volley and Evan Ferguson, with a shot on the angle, have tested Leno.

Albion have tried to bring Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March into the match but to no avail so far.

One of the other Premier League first-half goals was for Southampton at Chelsea … as ever we’re saying nothing about where the grass is greener.