Former council leader to contest seat in Hove at local elections

A former leader of Brighton and Hove City Council is to stand in the local elections in May.

Warren Morgan, 55, said today (Wednesday 22 February): “I’m really pleased to announce that I’ve joined the team of Labour candidates standing in this May’s local elections in Brighton and Hove, in the new Westdene and Hove Park ward.

“These are vitally important elections, locally and nationally, and I couldn’t just sit them out. I want to show my support for Labour under Keir Starmer – and for the excellent team of candidates standing locally, including my co-candidates Lundy Mackenzie and Ben Philipsborn.

“The Conservative vote has collapsed and they won’t be running the council after May. It’s time to send a message to the Tories that no seat is safe and that nationally their time is up.

“The Greens have saddled the council with an annual £2.5 million debt payment for the i360 when we can least afford it, while closing public toilets and neglecting basic services.

“The city badly needs committed, competent and innovative leadership – and Labour is offering that in May’s local elections.”

Labour councillor Daniel Yates, who succeeded Mr Morgan as the leader of the council, tweeted: “Welcome back, Warren. I know it’s been a long few years’ political journey (for you more than most) but the party is under new management and soon too the city we hope.”

Mr Morgan led the council from 2015 to 2018 and stood down as a councillor at the last local elections in May 2019. He represented East Brighton for 16 years, having first been elected 2003.

He left the party in February 2019, citing anti-semitism and bullying, during the leadership nationally of Jeremy Corbyn.

In June 2019 he stood as a candidate for Change UK in the European elections in the South East of England constituency.

Change UK, also known as the Independent Group for Change, was a short-lived and centrist pro-European Union political party. It was founded and foundered in 2019.

Mr Morgan became a member of his old party again in late 2021 and said: “I’ve rejoined Labour because the country and the city badly needs new leadership.

“As Keir Starmer has made clear, Labour has changed and is ready for the challenge of running the country.

“These local elections across the country are an opportunity for voters to give their verdict on the Conservative government and Green council – and to give Labour that vote of confidence.

“I wanted to do that by rejoining and standing again.

“I’m not looking for my old job back but, if elected, I hope my 16 years of experience on the council and time as leader will be of use to the fantastic new team that’s been put together.

“I was lucky enough to represent a fantastic community in East Brighton for 16 years – and now it’s time for others to give that area the representation it needs and deserves under the new ward boundaries.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Conservatives in a new ward that Labour can win in order to secure a majority and get on with the work that’s needed.

“In December, Labour won a seat in Hove on a 17.8 per cent swing and anything similar would see Labour make gains in Westdene and Hove Park.

“I’ve more than three decades of campaigning experience to bring to this big challenge.”

Mr Morgan said: “It’s true that all councils are in a desperate financial state, given inflation, social care pressures and huge cuts. There is always something good that councils can do though.

“That includes prioritising basic services, bringing investment into the city, looking for innovation and best practice to get the best value out of the funds we have – and bringing people together to tackle big issues like rough sleeping as we did in 2016.”

The Conservatives have picked a sitting Hove Park councillor, Samer Bagaeen, 50, to contest the ward along with NHS consultant psychiatrist Dr Emma Hogan, 48, and financial adviser Ivan Lyons.