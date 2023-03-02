Brighton man denies assaulting two-year-old boy

A Brighton man has denied assaulting a two-year-old boy and a woman has pleaded not guilty to child cruelty.

But Ed Hand, prosecuting, told a jury at Lewes Crown Court that Jack Shaw, 26, of Fletching Close, in Whitehawk, had struck the boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Hand said that Shaw left marks when he hit the boy in December 2020 and later tried to explain them away.

Louise Baker, 26, of Springfield Road, Brighton, who was living at the time in a flat in Pavilion Parade, Brighton, had also neglected the toddler, the jury was told.

Mr Hand told the jury: “The prosecution evidence is that inconsistent explanations were given by Louise Baker and Jack Shaw as to how the injuries were caused.”

The toddler was taken to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, Mr Hand said, adding: “The boy was seen by consultant paediatrician Sue Pawley.

“She found 18 injuries sustained to the boy’s body. The hospital photographer Lucy Francis took 40 photographs of his injuries.

“In conclusion, Dr Pawley noted that she had serious concern about the possibility of physical abuse and suspected the injuries identified are inflicted injuries.”

The two-year-old had injuries including scratches, bruises and other marks to his head, face, ears, neck, arms, hands, stomach and thighs, the court was told.

Dr Pawley appeared to have identified, among others, a mark from a burn that had left a scar, a lump on his head and slap marks.

Mr Hand said: “Jack Shaw slapped the boy around the back of the leg. Louise Baker heard the slap from the next door room and came in to find out what was going on.

“Jack Shaw said that he had had to slap him. Louise Baker told Jack Shaw never to do that again. Jack Shaw was embarrassed and began to cry, saying he had not meant it and was sorry.”

But in a police interview, Shaw denied ever assaulting the tot, Mr Hand said, adding: “In trying to clarify knowledge of any of the boy’s injuries and how they may have occurred, Mr Shaw became quite agitated.

“He stated that he has was not responsible and if he had ever done anything like this – or even thought of doing anything like this – he would ‘top himself’.”

The trial continues.