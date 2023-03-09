Squeeze announce Sussex concert

British music legends Squeeze have announced a concert, courtesy of promoters Atom Presents and it is to take place here in Sussex. The band will be performing live at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Saturday 2nd September 2023. Tickets go on sale from 10am tomorrow (Friday 10th March) from HERE and HERE.

This follows on from the band’s recent 22-date ‘Food For Thought’ tour which witnessed Squeeze dip into their impressive list of hits and rare gems from throughout their extensive back catalogue. The local date was at the Brighton Centre on 26th November 2022. The Brighton & Hove News were there and you can read our review of proceedings HERE.

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership. By 1977 they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits, including ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Another Nail In My Heart’ and ‘Labelled With Love’. Thus establishing the band as not just a passing footnote in new-wave history, but as an important and vital part of quintessential British music.

Following solo careers, the Ivor Novello Award-winning duo reunited in 2007 to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together ever since, returning to the UK album charts and airwaves with 2015’s ‘Cradle To The Grave’ and 2017’s ‘The Knowledge’.

Over the last few years Squeeze have been touring extensively, most recently in the USA with Daryl Hall and John Oates and with Madness on their UK Arena tour.

Learn more about Squeeze at www.squeezeofficial.com.