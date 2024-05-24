Road resurfacing work in Lewes Road is a sign of things to come, according to two senior Labour councillors as they pledge to spend £4 million this year alone on smoother journeys.

They said that Brighton and Hove City Council was making a “major commitment to making our roads better” after listening to voters’ gripes about potholes.

The council said that it was “undertaking a major programme of road resurfacing to repair a number of key roads across the city”.

Councillor Trevor Muten, the cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm, said: “We know that residents desperately want better and safer roads across the city and we’re pleased to be rolling out this major programme to improve things.

“Potholes are a significant pain for bus users, cyclists and motorists – and this council is mobilising to do everything we can to get them fixed.”

In the past few weeks, a large section of Lewes Road as well as High Street in Kemp Town have been given a smooth new surface, with work scheduled for Norfolk Square next week.

The council added: “Over the next few months, we’ll also be resurfacing parts of Wharf Road, Bear Road, roads in Bevendean and a large section of the A259.”

The deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, is also the cabinet member for finance and city regeneration.

He said: “The money we receive from the government to maintain and repair our roads has fallen in real terms year on year, making it much harder for us to keep up with demand.”

Councillor Taylor added: “With so many of the city’s roads in need of improvement, we are committed to making road repairs a priority.

“We are spending a combined total of £4.3 million on reconstructing and improving our roads this year.”