Labour councillor Jilly Stevens is to stand down because of ill-health, with a by-election to be held on Thursday 4 July, the same date as the general election.

Councillor Stevens, 75, won her seat on Brighton and Hove City Council at the local elections last May as Labour beat the ruling Greens.

She and her fellow Labour candidate Andrei Czolak won the two seats in Brunswick and Adelaide ward, ousting Councillor Phélim MacCafferty and Councillor Hannah Allbrooke, who were the leader and deputy of the council at the time.

Councillor Stevens was the lead for customer service and secretary to the Labour group of councillors.

For the first six months of her tenure, she was the communications Lead and authored the manifesto on which the Council Plan is now based.

Councillor Stevens said: “I am very sad to stand down from a job I have loved doing for the past year but my ill health means I cannot do as much as I feel is necessary.

“It has been a real pleasure to get to know so many residents from the ward where I live and to help them where I was able. They deserve a councillor who can give them 100 per cent which I can no longer do.

“I am resigning now so that the by-election can coincide with the general election when residents will already be going to the polls rather than incurring the costs of a separate by-election.

“It has been an honour to serve as part of a strong city council Labour team with such a clear vision for the city.

“I will miss my colleagues and our remarkable cabinet led by Councillor Bella Sankey. I know they will continue to fulfil our promise to make Brighton and Hove a better place to live and work.”

Councillor Stevens will be moving out of the ward but will continue living in Hove and hopes to carry on with voluntary work when she is able.

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said: “Jilly is a matriarch of the national Labour movement and has been an integral part of the Labour group for the last year.

“She’s an inspiration to me and I can’t thank her enough for the outstanding work she has done for our city. The residents of Brunswick and Adelaide will know, just as much as we do, how dedicated Councillor Stevens has been.”

“We’re all deeply sad Jilly is standing down but we respect that she must put her health first. As a lifelong Labour and Co-operative Party member, we know she won’t be too far.”