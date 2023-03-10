Tesla driver fined £666 for speeding

A Brighton Tesla driver has avoided being disqualified for driving at speeds of almost 100mph but ended up with a £666 fine.

Miles Cheverton, 44, was caught driving his electric sports car at 96mph in a 60mph zone in Coombe Valley Way, in Bexhill, last August.

The black Model S he was driving features two acceleration modes, Sport and Insane.

Cheverton, of Southover Street, Brighton, pleaded guilty by post in time for the first hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 10 November last year.

This was held by a single magistrate under the “single justice procedure” which defendants are not required to attend and which are not open to the press or public.

However, because the magistrate was considering disqualification, it was relisted for a full hearing at the same court on Thursday 13 January to give him a further opportunity to argue against a ban.

In his written mitigation, Cheverton said: “I apologise wholeheartedly for the speeding itself and the cost and time that has gone into all of this.

“I have since changed the way I drive and gone to significant effort to make sure I never speed, either on the motorway or in town.

“I have turned on the audible alert in my car that tells me when I am going over the current speed limit to make sure I don’t speed.

“I firmly understand that even when making a short overtaking manoeuvre on a clear straight road to get past slow-moving traffic, my actions were dangerous and I am no way justified.

“I would like to thank PC CA621 for his polite and reasonable conversation at the time of the offence and in his witness statement.”

At the full hearing, Geoffrey Grevatt-Chandler, the presiding magistrate, told Cheverton he would not be banned from driving but would be required to pay a fine of £666.

His licence was also endorsed with six points and he was told to pay costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £266, bringing his total court bill to £1,042.