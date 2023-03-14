Killing Joke – Part Two: A massive gig at the Royal Albert Hall

KILLING JOKE + JAMES LAVELLE – ROYAL ALBERT HALL, LONDON 12.3.23

Today is a big and monumental date in any self-respecting Killing Joke fan’s calendar and a long year has passed since the band announced tonight’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall. They were due to perform their first two albums in their entirety and the prospect of hearing those ground-breaking and highly influential albums played in such an iconic London venue was hard to ignore, so I promptly bought my ticket in fear of missing out on the event in question.

I grew up with (along with many other people) listening to and blasting out their debut self-titled ‘Killing Joke’ album and its follow up, ‘What’s THIS For…!’ in my formative years so tonight promised to be a night to remember. Let’s just hope that the walls of this prestigious venue are made of sturdy materials as they were due to take a sonic battering from an infamous Killing Joke set of heavy bass driven, teeth rattling songs to soundtrack an apocalypse (Maybe I should stand close to the fire exit…).

Killing Joke formed in London way back in 1978 and their first album (‘Killing Joke’) came out shortly afterwards in 1980 to critical acclaim. Their own unique style of Punk mixed with traces of Funk and Dub very soon garnered a cult following of loyal fans which still stands very strong today.

Their second album was called ‘What’s THIS For….!’ which followed hot on the heels of the first one and was released just 8 months after their debut. They have consistently released records ever since and have enjoyed major World chart success (‘Love Like Blood’ probably being their most commercial success).

The band have had books and documentary films made about them and very successful composers and producers are featured among their ranks. But, tonight was all about where it all began and not many bands that have been going this long can boast a full original line up like they can tonight.

My train journey was on time and without incident and when I eventually got to the venue after a bit of a walk, I had to study my ticket and make sure I entered this unmistakeable building by the correct entrance in order to be in the vicinity of my seating area. I had to take a double take outside the venue when I first got there as I was confronted by various enthusiastic street musicians being filmed and enjoyed by Killing Joke’s bassist, Youth.

Upon entering the building, I almost bumped into Andy Cairns from Therapy? In the corridor which made it almost feel like I had wandered into a scene from an Alternative Rock/Post Punk version of Stella Street (popular 90’s sitcom for the benefit of the younger readers). I had a good position in the stalls tonight and was treated to a novel swivel seat which I had not witnessed before. Killing Joke fans behind me were discussing the finer intricacies of the headlining band’s back catalogue and I settled into my special seat, ready for the night ahead without fear of injuring my neck.

But hold your horses (four horses perhaps?) as first off, we were to be treated to a DJ set by the one and only James Lavelle, who amongst many other things, founded the Mo Wax record label and is also a founding member of the collaborative dance act UNKLE. He has been involved with many soundtracks including the ‘Sexy Beast’ one and has most recently scored the music for Danny Boyle’s anthology series by the name of ‘Toast’.

Originally Dr Alex Patterson of ‘The Orb’ fame was supposed to be supporting tonight with his DJ set, but it seems he has been replaced at the last hurdle. I was looking forward to his set as he has history with Killing Joke, he used to roadie for the band and DJ at their early gigs. But, hey-ho as they say and on with the show.

James Lavelle came onstage to an already busy room and eased us into the night with some laid back soulful grooves. One of the songs included a vocal that sounded a bit like Soul legend, Aaron Neville but I could be wrong. By the third song, the tunes started to ramp up a bit with a song called ‘Eye For An Eye’ and people in the audience seemed to recognise it. James Lavelle promptly took a swift swig of his mug of tea/water and suddenly the tunes were in the realms of ‘banging’ territory including an epic version of an UNKLE song called ‘Restless’ which features a vocal by Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age fame that wasn’t too dissimilar to an Iggy Pop one. A few more lively dance tunes were played and from my vantage point I could see a few people cutting a rug on the dancefloor to them. After an hour, James brought his set to a close to an appreciative audience and cleared the way for the headlining act to the tune of ‘Bela Legosi’s Dead’ by Bauhaus.

linktr.ee/unkleofficial

We had a half an hour interval which gave people time to refill their glasses, even though I noticed many people were not drinking (including myself) probably wanting their night of Killing Joke undiluted. The atmosphere was totally electric tonight and just before the lights went down, you could really see what a packed and special venue this was. Most people that first walk into the room I noticed, soon whip out their phones to take photos of the venue’s interior (including myself again) because the building is genuinely unique.

Before we knew it, the lights dimmed and atmospheric rumbles filled the room. Each Killing Joke member walked onto the stage one by one to rapturous applause and you could cut the atmosphere with a knife.

Jaz Coleman took to the stage with a big grin on his face and looked real happy to be here. The band launched straight into the opening song from their debut album (‘Requiem’) and the crowd were with them all the way. The security were down the front within seconds dealing with people in the audience, but I suppose mainly to avoid a crush as the dancefloor was pretty lively. I love the song ‘Requiem’ and what a great start to the night their rendition of it was.

Crowd pleaser and all round classic song ‘Wardance’ was next which got the crowd’s singing voices in full flow. The band ploughed through their first album with loud ferocity rarely seen or heard before by these eyes and ears. The warm up shows leading up to this event had certainly paid off as the band were on top form. Jaz didn’t do much talking between songs tonight, but instead got his head down, prowling the stage like a man possessed.

By the time the band segued into the second album (‘What’s THIS For…?’) We were treated to a blistering version of ‘Fall Of Because’ which was accompanied by riot footage on the video screen at the back of the stage. Geordie’s trademark buzzsaw guitar sound was full and piercing and Youth’s bass was truly nasty and distorted during this song (in a good way)

‘Unspeakable’ was another highlight for me and Paul Ferguson’s tribal drumming was relentless throughout. He has got to be one of my favourite drummers so my vantage point was ideal for watching what he was doing, and even watching him was exhausting.

The band finished their set with the song ‘Exit’ and promptly left the stage to huge applause from the audience. It was soon to be encore time which started with ‘Are You Receiving?’ (from their first single from 1979) and ‘Change’ from the year 1980.

How do you end a gig that was this good I hear you ask? You play ‘Pssyche’ that’s what. I’ve always loved this song and it is one of my favourite songs by the band, and it’s also the best example of their Punk/Funk stylings that set them apart from the rest.

It was time for tonight to end unfortunately and the band came to say goodbye as the lights went up to an emotional gathering of loyal followers. The band all hugged each other with big smiles on their faces and I genuinely feel that this was as much a big event for them as it was for us.

Tonight was my favourite gig of the year so far and I find it hard to think what could top it. It’s also probably my favourite Killing Joke gig. After treating my ears to such a loud event, it was now time to navigate the train back home to Brighton with the apocalyptic feedback of an unforgettable Killing Joke gig ringing in my ears.

Killing Joke:

Jaz Coleman – vocals

Youth – bass

Geordie Walker – guitar

Paul Ferguson – drums

Roi Robertson – keyboards

Killing Joke setlist:

‘Requiem’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Wardance’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Tomorrow’s World’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Bloodsport’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘The Wait’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Complications’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘S.O.36’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘Primitive’ (from 1980 ‘Killing Joke’ album)

‘The Fall Of Because’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Tension’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Unspeakable’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Butcher’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Follow The Leaders’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Madness’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Who Told You How?’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

‘Exit’ (from 1981 ‘What’s THIS For…!’ album)

(encore)

‘Are You Receiving?’ (from 1979 ‘Turn To Red’ EP)

‘Change’ (from 1980 ‘Change’ single)

‘Turn To Red’ (from 1979 ‘Turn To Red’ EP)

‘Pssyche’ (from 1980 ‘Wardance’ single)

www.killingjoke.co.uk

