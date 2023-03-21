Fischer-Z solo Brighton show announced

Passionate, Political, Purposeful. Most of all, Performer. John Watts is Fischer-Z. A musical concept and creative vehicle that has had many incarnations.

Both a solo performer and in various band configurations and collaborations over the years John’s career includes over 25 original albums, over 3000 concerts worldwide and album sales in excess of 2 million.

Fischer-Z are legendary in continental Europe, where in-the-know audiences turn out for Watts’ pointed political commentary coupled with his high-energy and engaging performances, all set to memorable melodies and crucial rhythms.

John’s acknowledged abilities have led to collaborations and performances with a wide range of other musicians, including Peter Gabriel and Steve Cropper and Fischer-Z have shared stages with The Police, Dire Straits, Bob Marley and James Brown.

You now have the opportunity of witnessing a John Watts solo Fischer-Z in person live treat, when we will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert at 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton on Saturday 17th June. Tickets are now on sale and are available HERE and HERE.

fischer-z.com