BREAKING NEWS

Fischer-Z solo Brighton show announced

Posted On 21 Mar 2023 at 9:07 pm
By :
Comment: 0

John Watts aka Fischer-Z is heading to Brighton

Passionate, Political, Purposeful. Most of all, Performer. John Watts is Fischer-Z. A musical concept and creative vehicle that has had many incarnations.

Both a solo performer and in various band configurations and collaborations over the years John’s career includes over 25 original albums, over 3000 concerts worldwide and album sales in excess of 2 million.

John Watts aka Fischer-Z

Fischer-Z are legendary in continental Europe, where in-the-know audiences turn out for Watts’ pointed political commentary coupled with his high-energy and engaging performances, all set to memorable melodies and crucial rhythms.

John’s acknowledged abilities have led to collaborations and performances with a wide range of other musicians, including Peter Gabriel and Steve Cropper and Fischer-Z have shared stages with The Police, Dire Straits, Bob Marley and James Brown.

The Prince Albert will host the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

You now have the opportunity of witnessing a John Watts solo Fischer-Z in person live treat, when we will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert at 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton on Saturday 17th June. Tickets are now on sale and are available HERE and HERE.

fischer-z.com

Tour flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com