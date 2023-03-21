Snoopers Paradise founder dies aged 67

Tributes have been paid to John Thompson, one of the founders of the indoor flea market Snoopers Paradise, who died last week at the age of 67.

Mr Thompson joined his father Frank’s house clearance business in Kensington Gardens in the early 1990s and, soon after, they bought the old Blundells store there.

With the help of his best friend Nicholas (Nic) Drinkwater, who died in May 2021, Mr Thompson carved the huge building up into affordable rental units for micro traders.

In doing so, they created the North Laine’s much-loved indoor flea market which he christened “Snoopers Paradise”.

The pair ran the business for almost 30 years, fashioning what one customer described as “a slightly scuffed villa of vintage – a centre of retro, with a ragged charm, and a repository of bargains”.

Many of the stallholders at Snoopers Paradise have been trading there since its infancy and are devastated by the loss of its proprietor whom they considered a friend.

Nanda Smart, who came to know John while trading at Brighton station market more than 35 years ago, spoke of a generous man who would do anything for you. She said: “Anything you needed, John was always there.”

Nick Pook also spoke of John’s unwavering generosity and empathetic nature, saying: “He was physically intimidating but actually very gentle. Not many people knew what a kind man he was.

“He would lend his friends money, give to the homeless and risk a van load of antiques, slamming on the brakes for an animal in the road.”

Mandy, a senior member of staff who has been involved with the shop for two decades, said: “We all thought the world of John.”

He was, she said, “an absolute legend of a man.”

Secondhand book seller Bridget, whose daughter also works in store, said that John was always “such a supportive presence” and that the news was “terribly sad”.

More recent friends were also charmed by him. Jenny Hurren, who has traded in the shop for five years, which is new by Snoopers standards, said: “John was down-to-earth, likeable and generous.

“He kept me company for most of a Christmas party while funding free drinks for everyone, then quietly disappeared at the end.”

Despite being at the helm of one of Brighton’s quirkiest tourist attractions, Mr Thompson was said to be unassuming and generally kept a low profile.

But he recently stepped into the spotlight to promote Snoopers Paradise on Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out by the Sea for Channel 5.

He also welcomed candidates from the BBC One programme The Apprentice into the shop for filming last year and was happy to see the business garner attention in the press and on social media.

Mr Thompson is survived by his wife Julia and four children.

Snoopers Paradise has a memory book at the front desk for anyone who wants to share a tale or two – or they can email jen@snoopersparadise.co.uk.

A service to celebrate John’s life is due to be announced shortly.