Picture of man wanted over £1.1k phone scam published



A picture of a man wanted for questioning over a £1,100 mobile phone scam has been released by detectives.

On Thursday, February 9, a man agreed to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 phone from the victim for £1,100.

The proposed ‘buyer’ claimed to have transferred the money via bank transfer and left the scene assuring the victim what the money had been transferred.

No money has subsequently been transferred and communication with the buyer has ceased.

The bank have also confirmed that there are no pending transactions.

If you know the identity of the man police wish to speak with please report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 755 of 11/02.