Six fire crews tackle blaze by Brighton police cells

Six fire crews were sent to tackle a blaze next to the Sussex Police cell block on the edge of Brighton last night (Wednesday 29 March).

They used an aerial ladder after the blaze took hold at Sussex House, in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury.

The fire damaged a building that was being used for storage and as a gym. Sussex House was previously a police building.

The first 999 call was made shortly before 6.30pm.

About three hour later the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is scaling back its operation at the scene of a fire in Brighton.

“We were called at 6.28pm today to reports of a fire at a two-storey commercial building in Crowhurst Road.

“Six fire engines were mobilised. Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets, along with the aerial appliance, to put the fire out.

“Utilities were isolated. There are no reports of injuries.

“As of 9pm, the operation is being scaled back to two fire engines.

“Police and ambulance also attended. Please continue to avoid the area.”

Earlier the fire service said: “Please avoid the area and if you live locally, keep your doors and windows closed.”

One witness said that Crowhurst Road had been closed by police a short distance from the Asda superstore.