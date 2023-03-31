Couple to appear at Old Bailey over death of missing baby

A couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a missing baby are due to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were charged , with gross negligence manslaughter on Thursday, March 2after the remains baby, named Victoria in court, was found in a shed on an allotment in Hollingbury, Brighton.

They were also charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Today’s hearing is due to take place before Judge Richard Marks KC.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were arrested on Stanmer Villas in Brighton two days before the baby was found after police spent several weeks searching for them.