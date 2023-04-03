Anti-cuts party to field eight candidates in local elections in Brighton and Hove

A party opposed to spending cuts plans to field eight candidates in the local elections in Brighton and Hove.

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) criticised Labour and Green councillors for voting for £14 million in cuts to Brighton and Hove City Council services earlier this year.

TUSC said: “Over the next four years, council finance officers have advised the council to make £58 million cuts. Excluding schools and housing, this is a 20 per cent cut to the council’s budget.

“Councillors should use the council’s reserves and borrowing powers and a mass campaign to get back funds cut over the last 13 years from central government.”

One of the party’s candidates, David Maples, is preparing to stand in Brunswick and Adelaide, challenging the Green council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty and deputy leader Hannah Allbrooke who currently represent the ward.

Mr Maples said: “Over the next four years the people of Brighton and Hove face devastating cuts.

“We have already seen large increases in charges for services such as adult social care. We will now see more increases – and cuts to provision.

“This is a devastating scenario for our vulnerable residents. If Labour and Green councillors won’t stand up for the community, we will.

“We will challenge the Labour and Green councillors at every opportunity, starting with the Bricycles hustings on Wednesday (5 April).

“TUSC candidates range from 24 to 79. We are not paid politicians. We include housing, education, environmental and disability campaigners and experienced trades unionists who are used to standing up to bosses.”

Here is the full list of TUSC candidates

Brunswick and Adelaide – David Maples

Central Hove – Glenn Kelly

Coldean and Stanmer – Penelope Ann Iveson

Hollingdean and Fiveways – Megan Churchland

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean – Julie Donovan

Rottingdean and West Saltdean – Ron Reader

Westbourne and Poets Corner – Dave Hill

Whitehawk and Marina – William James

Mr Maples said: “We will work with anybody who is consistently opposed to cuts.

“Keir Starmer has imposed a ban on Jeremy Corbyn standing for Labour and on Labour MPs supporting strikes.

“We believe he, and other debarred MPs, should stand as part of a trade union sponsored workers’ list at the general election.

“A small group of socialists in Parliament could put pressure on a Keir Starmer government, forcing him to look over his left shoulder.

“In this spirit, we won’t be standing in Preston Park and Hanover and Elm Grove wards where anti-austerity candidates appear to have been selected by Labour.

“If they consistently oppose cuts, we look forward to working with them.”

TUSC said that the party was initiated in 2009 by the late Bob Crow who was general secretary of the RMT transport union.

The party fielded candidates in parliamentary elections in Brighton and Hove in 2010 and 2015 – but not in 2017 and 2019 when, under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour opposed austerity.

All 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council are up for election on polling day – Thursday 4 May – in 23 wards, up from 21 wards after a boundary review.