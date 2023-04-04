Brighton & Hove Albion close in on Champions League spot after vital win at Vitality

AFC Bournemouth 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Goals from Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso helped the Seagulls close in Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Albion are now just four points behind Spurs who are in fourth place in the Premier League and occupying a coveted Champions League spot – an astonishing achievement for early April.

Kaoru Mitoma provided the cross for Ferguson to back-heel home on 28 minutes although Albion had come under the cosh against relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Albion keeper Jason Steele had to be on top of his game in the first half as Dominic Solanke burst though but Steele got down to push his shot away.

And then Hamed Traore was one on one with Steele. His effort beat the Seagulls keeper but dropped wide of the goal just before the half-time break.

Dango Quattara fizzed a ball along the six-yard box but Solanke couldn’t quite get a touch on it to force it home.

Bournemouth were certainly coming back at Albion. Jefferson Lerma forced Steele to excellently tip an effort over the bar.

Albion’s Solly March was trying to relieve the pressure. His run and cross found Ferguson whose hurried snapshot went well over the bar.

With 79 minutes gone, Bournemouth won a free kick after Philip Billing almost unintentionally found Solanke whose goal-bound shot appeared to hit Jefferson Lerma and bounce wide.

Danny Welbeck, on as a substitute, forced Neto into a good save after being picked out by Pascal Gross. Neto then made a good save from Gross himself.

But just as the clock ticked past 90, Gross found Enciso, also on as a sub. The Paraguayan beat Jack Stephens and fired past Neto for his first Albion goal and his first in the Premier League.

Albion go to Tottenham on Saturday (8 April). A win would take then to one point off the Champions League places.