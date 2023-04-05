Next instalment of 4 new acts announced for monthly showcase event

‘Hidden Herd Presents’ is Brighton’s monthly new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. The organisers have now announced their June lineup which, as always, is to take place at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road and this time will run on Wednesday 28th June.

Let’s meet the acts…..

Carpark

Carpark are trashing the rule book and re-writing the narrative of what a rock band ‘should be’ with a fun, relatable and refreshing twist. The London-based trio with Irish roots have proved themselves as an impressively powerful and dynamic live act since their inception, having toured the UK with Lauran Hibberd and supported Daisy Brain before recently embarking on their own UK headline tour that included a sold-out date in London at the Sebright Arms. With a summer of festival appearances at 2000trees, Barn On The Farm and 110 Above ahead of them, as well as solid backing from Jack Saunders and Nels Hylton on BBC Radio 1, this self-managed unsigned band appear to have no limits.

Listen: linktr.ee/carparkband

Hypsoline

Brighton-based quartet Hypsoline have been muddling through life together turning victories, hardships and heartbreaks into punchy, rhythmic and melodic indie-pop songs since 2019. Their influences are varied, ranging from The Pixies and The Beatles to bands like Warpaint, Savages and HAIM, as well as the likes of Lily Allen, The Cranberries and Nilüfer Yanya. Thriving in Brighton’s bohemian music scene and beyond thanks to their demanding and powerful stage presence, Hypsoline have captivated audiences in support of Opus Kink, SLANT and Ugly and have released two dazzling singles in ‘Space Babe’ and ‘With You Gone’. ‘Space Babe’ was made BBC Music Introducing Track of the Week and was included in Matt Wilkinson’s Hidden Gems 2022 on his Apple Music show, while ‘With You Gone’ received support and praise from Gemma Bradley on BBC Radio 1.

Listen: linktr.ee/hypsolineband

DUDE, MY DUDE

DUDE, MY DUDE are an alternative rock band blending indie pop and emo sensibilities to create music that is both confessional and uplifting. After relocating to London, the project bloomed from a lockdown collaboration to a four-piece rock ‘n’ roll band, and they’ve since earned a reputation for their energetic live shows, effervescent tunes and catchy harmonies. The band’s debut single, the self-deprecating earworm ‘Loser’, has now amassed over 3 million streams and has been featured on Spotify editorial playlists such as ‘New Noise’ and ‘The Scene’, building to the release of their brilliant debut EP ‘Brave It Together’ at the tail end of 2022. Live, they’ve toured with Cassia on their ‘Why You Lacking Energy?’ EU tour, which ended with a sold-out date at London’s iconic KOKO.

Listen: www.dudemydude.band

Hongza

Determined to reignite the worlds of indie, pop, and shoegaze, Hongza is a solo alternative artist and fast-rising TikTok influencer already making a name for himself thanks to a string of explosive, emotive and energetic releases. Following the success of his debut EP ‘Gen Z’, which was supported by Apple Music Beats 1, Live Nation’s Ones to Watch and Spotify’s ‘Fresh Finds Rock’ playlist, Hongza recently unveiled the follow-up EP ‘Inside My Mind’, which has already been backed by the likes of Zane Lowe on Apple Music and Jess Iszatt on BBC Music Introducing. Under a previous guise, Hongza shared stages with the likes of Cassia and Larkins, and continues to deliver exhilarating live performances as part of this exciting new chapter.

Listen: soundcloud.com/hongza

Tickets for this event can be purchased HERE.