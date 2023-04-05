Two healthy ‘Salad’ options on offer in Brighton

Come grab some Salad!

Cult 90s indie-rockers Salad are taking over Brighton on Sunday 16th April 2023!

The band have announced that they will be playing an exclusive acoustic instore gig in HMV Brighton (Churchill Square Shopping Centre) at 12 noon on the day and the admission is FREE.

After which they will eventually be heading on up around the corner to The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, where they will be performing a full electric headline set, with doors swinging open from 7pm. The support artist is to be announced in due course.

Tickets for the full electric evening show can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Formed in London in the early 90s and fronted by a TV presenter/model Marijne van der Vlugt, Salad were quickly picked by the legendary Island Records. Support slots with the likes of Blur helped the band build a profile and their 1995 debut album ‘Drink Me’ landed in the UK’s Top 20.

After nearly 20 years on hiatus, Salad reformed in 2017 to release their acclaimed third long player ‘The Salad Way’ in 2019. Since the Pandemic they are playing and recording again, ready for more releases. There’s new music being made and a teaser of that, single ‘I Didn’t Know You’d Gone’, was released in March 2023.

Their live gigs are always entertaining so go grab some Salad.

linktr.ee/saladband