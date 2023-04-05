BREAKING NEWS

Two healthy ‘Salad’ options on offer in Brighton

Posted On 05 Apr 2023 at 5:59 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Salad are heading to Brighton

Come grab some Salad!

Cult 90s indie-rockers Salad are taking over Brighton on Sunday 16th April 2023!

The band have announced that they will be playing an exclusive acoustic instore gig in HMV Brighton (Churchill Square Shopping Centre) at 12 noon on the day and the admission is FREE.

Salad will play HMV at 12 noon

After which they will eventually be heading on up around the corner to The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, where they will be performing a full electric headline set, with doors swinging open from 7pm. The support artist is to be announced in due course.

Tickets for the full electric evening show can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Salad with play THe Hope & Ruin in the same evening (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Formed in London in the early 90s and fronted by a TV presenter/model Marijne van der Vlugt, Salad were quickly picked by the legendary Island Records. Support slots with the likes of Blur helped the band build a profile and their 1995 debut album ‘Drink Me’ landed in the UK’s Top 20.

Salad releases

After nearly 20 years on hiatus, Salad reformed in 2017 to release their acclaimed third long player ‘The Salad Way’ in 2019. Since the Pandemic they are playing and recording again, ready for more releases. There’s new music being made and a teaser of that, single ‘I Didn’t Know You’d Gone’, was released in March 2023.

Their live gigs are always entertaining so go grab some Salad.

linktr.ee/saladband

Performance flyers

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com