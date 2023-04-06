John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett announce Sussex gig

John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett have announced that they will be performing a rare Sussex concert. “Cor baby that’s really”.…great news!

The venue of choice is the rather wonderful multi-award-winning arts venue and café located in Shoreham-by-Sea, known as The Ropetackle. The concert is staged for Saturday 8th July and tickets can be purchased HERE.

This magnetic bond still holds after more than 40 years of attempted escapes and still loved for their total in-yer-face originality, the contrast between the deadpan humour of Wild Willy Barrett and mad onstage antics of John Otway are hilarious to watch. John’s lyrical genius and Willy’s outstanding musicianship – he seems to play almost every stringed instrument known to man, plus a few hybrids of his own making!

Ever keen to add a new dimension to the show, Willy has a new addition to his array of instruments. Beware the Moose Homp!!.

Willy’s interest in making instruments began when he commandeered two guitars made by his dad in 1965. One from an old guitar neck and a scaffold plank which became affectionately known as the Les Dawson, and the other branded the Mk1 Schitstik electric slide of similar pedigree. These instruments were used on many of the early tracks, including ‘Really Free’ and ‘Racing Cars’.

Willy’s remark “this will be the last time that many of you will see us together again” was often hastily misinterpreted as the final throw of the dice, but the reason given “it’s not us packing up, it’s you lot dying off, you know who you are!” is often overlooked by eager scribes. And so the rumours abound.

Earlier this year John celebrated his 5,000th gig to a packed house at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

And if that’s not enough, we are now talking about Doctor John – an Honorary PhD in Music by Oxford Brookes University.

“I’m really thrilled to be awarded this totally unexpected honour, especially as I failed all my A levels as I decided to concentrate on preparing for my burgeoning career as a rock star. To get this from Oxford Brookes 50 years later shows I did the right thing.”

For any Otway/Barrett virgins out there who don’t know what to expect, be prepared for everything from bare-chested theremin playing to wah wah wheelie bin as the duo jump from one hit and 40 near misses to another: An amazing and irreverent performance by two master entertainers.

www.johnotway.com

www.wildwillybarrett.com