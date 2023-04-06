McAndrew spells out Sussex mission for day two against Durham

Australian all-rounder Nathan McAndrew showed his bowling prowess on his Sussex debut taking three wickets on the first day of the County Championship opener against Durham.

And he set out a statement of intent after the visitors ended day one on 352-7 at Hove.

McAndrew said: “I only got here three days ago and I felt a bit rusty but I was pretty happy with how I bowled overall and to pick up those three wickets.

“I wasn’t expecting to get another crack in England so when (Sussex coach) Paul Farbrace got in touch I was buzzing to come over.

“I learned so much last year with Warwickshire, especially about how to bowl with the Dukes ball. It does a bit more if you can control it but if you don’t quite get your wrist behind the ball it can take off everywhere.

“We started poorly. We bowled four or five good balls an over and looked like geniuses and then bowled a boundary ball and the run rate got out of control in the first session.

“But I thought after tea we showed some character and dug in and got our rewards.

“It was tough bowling down the hill at Hove. It’s quite unique because you feel like you’re going to bowl a no ball every time.

“I wouldn’t say I have mastered it yet, it’s a bit of a balancing act but I only bowled one no ball and I thought I got better as the day wore on.

“Durham played with a lot of intent but it’s a very good batting surface and there’s quite a short boundary on one side and no reason that we can’t put on 350 odd in a day tomorrow, but the first session is crucial.

“We will look to get the last three wickets pretty quickly and then get batting ourselves.”

Durham opener Michael Jones was the top scorer for the visitors, with 87 from 156 balls. He said: “I think this year we are looking to play a positive brand of cricket.

“It was a nice wicket to bat on and it was a good start for me and the team. We would have bowled if we’d won the toss. Once we got stuck in, it was a case of getting our heads down and doing the business.

“I felt good but then they brought square leg up and bowled another short ball which I tried to capitalise on, and spooned it up. I was annoyed with myself because I could have played it better.

“It’s frustrating because at the end of last season I got to 80 or 90 a few times then found a way to get myself out but overall it’s been a good start for us.

“We’re in a good position and we’ll look to push on in the morning then get bowling and hopefully take some quick wickets.”