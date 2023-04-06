Office For Personal Development to hold an evening of music in plush hotel

The Office For Personal Development sounds very business-like indeed doesn’t it! One would surmise that it is a Government run ‘red tape’ corporate entity or a section within a multinational blue chip company….but you would be wrong!

Not wishing to burst your 9am Monday to 5pm Friday rat race bubble, but Office For Personal Development are in fact an up-and-coming band that hail from East Sussex. They carry themselves in a business-like manner and anyone failing to absorb the true nature of the musical trio will in fact be missing out on a big treat!

They have organised a concert on Saturday 29th April at The White Rock Hotel which is situated in prime position on Hastings seafront, opposite the newly reopened Pier, the White Rock Hotel is the perfect place for business or leisure. The address is 1 – 10 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1JU. Support will come from Battery Operated Orchestra and DJ Jonny Head.

You can purchase your tickets for this most unusual event HERE.

I suspect that many of you will be wishing for further information, and thus I hand you over to the business-like OPD to enlighten you…….

OFFICE FOR PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

It’s been a year of unprecedented growth for the Bexhill-on-Sea start-up. In their race to secure market share they have conducted a highly successful series of teambuilding seminars, including at the legendary Heavenly Social and Truck Festival. They have been live session guests for John Kennedy on Radio X, having been his ‘Hot One’ and ‘Big One’. Other stand out spikes in productivity include; recruiting support from Craig Charles and Chris Hawkins at BBC Radio 6 Music, continued investment from BBC Introducing, as well as glowing written appraisals across the board.

“Absolutely fantastic” – John Kennedy, Radio X

“I’m Loving this!” – Craig Charles, BBC Radio 6 Music

“A ghastly corporate organisation” – BBC Introducing

“Full of socio-political commentary and drum machine magic” – Impose Magazine

“The best put together pop-act since Lady Gaga” – Travellers Tunes

Listen to OPD on Bandcamp.

www.opd.org.uk

BATTERY OPERATED ORCHESTRA

Using their synths as a Ouija board, Brigitte Rose and Chris Black brought BOO from the ether to radiate inter-dimensional indie synthpop. Taking cues from ABBA and DEVO they make “highly charged electronica with incredibly addictive melodies” – Louder Than War.

‘It’s electro-pop so good it sends shivers down parts of the spine other bands cannot reach” – The Devil Has The Best Tuna.

Listen to BOO on Bandcamp.

booelectric.com

DJ JONNY HEAD OF SPIN MORRIS

Making you believe what you thought you always knew.

Read the OFPD Company Statement below for further life enriching knowledge: