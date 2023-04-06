Panda Bear & Sonic Boom getting ready for Brighton gig

Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) and Sonic Boom (Peter Kember) released their instant classic record ‘Reset’ last August to acclaim from fans and critics; the collaboration was hailed as “a psychedelic love-letter to pop music” (TIME) and “the most pleasurable release of either of their careers” (Pitchfork). ‘Reset’ was also named one of the best albums of the year by MOJO, Uncut, Vogue, Pitchfork, and more.

‘Reset’ is streaming everywhere now and is available on CD and vinyl. A $1 contribution from each CD & LP sold goes towards Earthisland.org. Earth Island Institute’s non-profit mission is to conserve, preserve, and restore the environment.

‘Reset (Expanded Edition)’ which includes three new remixes as well as alternate mixes and instrumental versions of all nine tracks is also available digitally.

Find the ‘Reset’ album HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team reported on Panda Bear & Sonic Boom’s headline performance at this year’s ‘Rockaway Beach’ festival in West Sussex. Their 8th January set was reviewed as thus:

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom (Centre Stage 10:15-11:45pm)

So we come to tonight’s headliners, Sonic Boom and Panda Bear. Sonic Boom initially found fame as half of Spacemen 3 in the 1980s, whilst Panda Bear is a founding member of Animal Collective, as well as having a parallel solo career. I must confess I thought that they were a curious choice to headline the final night of the festival, but then again it depends what you want from a headliner. There certainly is no ‘biff bang pow!’ here, but rather music that is more engrossing and enthralling.

Much of the set is moody, ethereal and dreamy. Some is very melodic, even poppy. By and large though it is very mellow. There are plenty of motifs to excite the listener’s interest. This is music that you can get lost in. I was just thinking that this music would send the audience from the venue with a feeling of mellow well-being when the set went up a gear. One song sounds as if it was written with the Mardi Gras in mind. Another is dancey without actually being dance music. The set then returns to its previous more relaxing pace. The Sonic Pandas (as a friend has christened them) have an album that came out in August 2022 called ‘Reset’, which you can find HERE. On the evidence of tonight’s set, it’s definitely worth a listen.

If that has whetted your appetite to see this duo live on stage then you are in luck as they have already announced their first ever UK and European tour as a duo. Amongst the list of dates is a Brighton concert. This will be taking place on Wednesday 26th April at Komedia Brighton. You may purchase your tickets from the venue HERE or from the promoter Melting Vinyl HERE.

pandabearofficial.com / linktr.ee/sonicboom