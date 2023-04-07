Weeds, wheels and walking worked over at transport hustings

Candidates in the local elections in Brighton and Hove were asked how they would promote active travel, cut pollution and congestion and improve public transport at a travel-themed hustings.

The event was organised by a coalition of transport and travel groups and chaired by energy and sustainability engineer Abigail Dombey. Representatives of four parties took pre-submitted questions before hearing from the floor at the Brighthelm Centre on Wednesday (5 April).

The panel consisted of Conservative candidate Tim Hodges, Green candidate Hannah Allbrooke, Labour candidate Birgit Miller and Liberal Democrat candidate Paul Chandler.

They were asked if they agreed that increased walking, cycling and wheeling (such as wheelchairs and scooters) would improve the health of residents, workers, visitors and tourists.

Mr Hodges, who is standing in Hangleton and Knoll ward, said that Brighton and Hove had about 600 miles of pavement, much of it covered with weeds after the council stopped spraying the streets with weed killer containing glyphosate.

He said: “It meant elderly people and dog walkers are reluctant to use the pavements, which has reduced walking, as we see in many areas.

“The Conservatives are campaigning on the pavements being kept free of weeds – and we have to continue that into the future. Many residents are taking it upon themselves to weed the pavements and for council tax payers to be doing that is not on or fair.”

Ms Allbrooke, who is standing in Brunswick and Adelaide ward, said that cars parked on pavements were a more significant challenge preventing people from walking safely.

She said: “Of course, travel and transport, walking, wheeling and health are intrinsically linked together – and that’s how we see active travel.

“Some of the improvements we have started in the last year have walking and wheeling at their heart. Just look at the Western Road improvement plan, which has just started, which is a pedestrian project. We need more improvements like that.”

Ms Miller, who is standing in Goldsmid ward, said that increasing active travel would improve health by helping people maintain a healthy weight and reduce heart disease, strokes and dementia.

She said: “Exercise reduces stress and anxiety levels – and active travellers breathe better quality air because the air inside cars is two to three times worse than the air outside.

“More active travellers means fewer cars, fewer road traffic accidents and less pollution. What’s not to like about reducing car use.”

Mr Chandler, who is also standing in Goldsmid ward, said that the pavements and roads were in a “shocking state of disrepair”.

He said: “There are other cities we know that do it better. There is a better way of doing things but we agree that keeping people active and travelling actively is a very good thing to encourage.”

Candidates were asked how they planned to support travel for young people to and from their education by members of Brighton and Hove Youth Council.

Ms Miller said that Labour’s manifesto said that the party wanted all under 19s in education to have access to free bus travel and was seeking funding.

She said: “We feel it is important that every child should be able to go to the school of their parent’s choice, not based on where they can afford to travel.”

Mr Chandler said that the Liberal Democrats had a similar policy.

Ms Allbrooke said that the council needed to build safe active travel routes around schools and she was looking forward to introducing the Balfour Road school streets project.

She said: “I’m really proud we have introduced free bus services and plan some improvements. The youth council has been campaigning on active transport and I hope we can continue to have conversations on making transport better for young people.”

Mr Hodges said that free travel for under-19s on buses and trains was something that he supported personally.

He said: “I would like to see a subsidised bike scheme, certainly not 15p a minute, but some way we can utilise the facilities we have in Brighton and Hove to allow people to cycle to school or college at a much-reduced rate.”

The candidates were asked which places their party could take inspiration from for traffic and transport policies.

Mr Chandler said that he had recently cycled in Paris and was amazed by the cycle paths. He said: “It’s incredible. It’s a classic city but, when they redesigned the city, they made all the boulevards straight.

“The only thing wrong with it from the cyclist’s point of view are cobblestones but, apart from that, Paris is great.”

Ms Miller said that Copenhagen and Amsterdam, which had good active travel, were the places that she wanted to learn from.

She said: “If it has been tried somewhere else and has been proven to work, I’m going to be in favour if it’s a good idea. I don’t see that we have to reinvent the wheel.”

Ms Allbrooke said that there was already a lot of learning from other cities, including the introduction of cycle hangars and projects from London boroughs, including low-traffic neighbourhoods and school streets.

She said: “Lambeth’s kerbside strategy they released recently is really interesting and inspiring. London councils have more powers than those outside London but there is some really inspirational stuff being done in this country we need to follow.”

Mr Hodges favoured San Francisco for its tram system. He said: “If we could just reinstate this in Brighton and Hove, we could all ride around on trams, jumping on, jumping off them.

“We could have an electric tram along the seafront. San Francisco has the same sort of structure as Brighton and Hove with many hills and it’s on the coast.”

The hustings were organised by a number of groups including Bricycles, Sustrans (England South), Brighton and Hove Friends of the Earth, Cycling UK Brighton and Hove, Living Streets Brighton and Hove, Brighton Active Travel and a range of residents.

A total of 222 candidates are contesting 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council in 23 wards – up from 21 wards after a boundary review.

Polling day is on Thursday 4 May when people voting in person will be required to have photo identification for the first time.

Anyone who is not on the electoral roll has until Monday 17 April to register.