BREAKING NEWS

Support staff at Sussex University balloted for industrial action in pay dispute

Posted On 08 Apr 2023 at 8:24 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Support staff at Sussex University and 13 others in England are being balloted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Their union Unison said that higher education workers including cleaners, IT technicians and library staff were voting on whether to take industrial action after university employers put forward a wage rise “way below” inflation.

The ballot of staff at Sussex and universities in Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester and Winchester will end next month.

The 2023-24 pay offer is worth between 5 per cent and 8 per cent depending on salary level, with lower-paid workers getting the highest percentage rise, the union said.

Unison’s head of education, Mike Short, said: “For years university support staff have received wage rises far below the cost of living.

“As bills and the cost of food continue to go through the roof, it’s essential that employers come up with much more than this inadequate sum.

“Staff are already leaving for better-paid jobs in supermarkets, warehouses and coffee shops.

“If universities don’t start paying more competitive wages, the sector risks a staffing crisis that would spell disaster for millions of students.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com