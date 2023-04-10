High wind warning for Brighton and Hove

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Brighton and Hove with high winds forecast for on Wednesday (12 April).

The area could also face further heavy rainfall, the official forecaster said.

The warning said: “After a brief lull in winds through the early hours of Wednesday, west or northwest winds are expected to increase once more during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.

“Gusts of 40mph to 50 mph are expected widely within the warning area.

“But some coastal areas, especially in parts of southwest Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60 mph at times.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.”