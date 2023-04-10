BREAKING NEWS

High wind warning for Brighton and Hove

Posted On 10 Apr 2023 at 12:01 am
By :
Comment: 1

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Brighton and Hove with high winds forecast for on Wednesday (12 April).

The area could also face further heavy rainfall, the official forecaster said.

The warning said: “After a brief lull in winds through the early hours of Wednesday, west or northwest winds are expected to increase once more during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.

“Gusts of 40mph to 50 mph are expected widely within the warning area.

“But some coastal areas, especially in parts of southwest Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60 mph at times.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Technique 10 April 2023 at 12.11am Reply

    We’re used to high winds, the Green party regularly emit a load of high-velocity hot air…..

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com