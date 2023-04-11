Public Image Limited announce ‘End Of World’ tour

John Lydon has announced that his Public Image Limited will be undertaking a 38-date UK and European tour in celebration of the band’s 45th anniversary and the release of their eleventh studio album ‘End Of World’ which drops on 11th August. The UK tour is taking place in September, which includes a Brighton concert at Chalk.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all-time, PiL’s music has earned them 5 UK Top 20 singles and 5 UK Top 20 albums.

The band’s shifting line-up, led by John Lydon, saw their sound develop through rock, dance, folk, pop, and dub. Releasing their debut album ‘First Issue’ in 1978, they worked through until 1992’s ‘That What Is Not’, before a 17 year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively before releasing two further critically acclaimed albums ‘This Is PiL’ in 2012, and ‘What The World Is Now’ in 2015.

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth, and Bruce Smith continue as PiL, and are the longest stable line-up in the band’s history.

Tour Dates :

11th Sept – Swansea Patti Pavilion

12th Sept – Margate Dreamland (Hall By The Sea)

13th Sept – Lincoln Engine Shed

15th Sept – Blackburn St George’s Hall

16th Sept – Buckley Tivoli

26th Sept – Brighton Chalk

29th Sept – Torquay The Foundry

Tickets:

Pre-Sale Wednesday 12th April, 10am

General Sale: Friday 14th April, 10am

linktr.ee/pilofficial