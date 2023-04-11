BREAKING NEWS

Public Image Limited announce ‘End Of World’ tour

Posted On 11 Apr 2023 at 3:41 pm
John Lydon with PiL at Chalk, Brighton 14.6.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

John Lydon has announced that his Public Image Limited will be undertaking a 38-date UK and European tour in celebration of the band’s 45th anniversary and the release of their eleventh studio album End Of World which drops on 11th August. The UK tour is taking place in September, which includes a Brighton concert at Chalk.

PiL’s forthcoming ‘End Of World’ album (left) and recent ‘Hawaii’ single (right)

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all-time, PiL’s music has earned them 5 UK Top 20 singles and 5 UK Top 20 albums.

PiL at Chalk, Brighton 14.6.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

The band’s shifting line-up, led by John Lydon, saw their sound develop through rock, dance, folk, pop, and dub. Releasing their debut album ‘First Issue’ in 1978, they worked through until 1992’s ‘That What Is Not’, before a 17 year hiatus.

Lu Edmonds from PiL at Chalk, Brighton 14.6.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively before releasing two further critically acclaimed albums ‘This Is PiL’ in 2012, and ‘What The World Is Now’ in 2015.

Scott Firth from PiL at Chalk, Brighton 14.6.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth, and Bruce Smith continue as PiL, and are the longest stable line-up in the band’s history.

Bruce Smith from PiL at Chalk, Brighton 14.6.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

Tour Dates :
11th Sept – Swansea Patti Pavilion
12th Sept – Margate Dreamland (Hall By The Sea)
13th Sept – Lincoln Engine Shed
15th Sept – Blackburn St George’s Hall
16th Sept – Buckley Tivoli
26th Sept – Brighton Chalk
29th Sept – Torquay The Foundry

Chalk will host the Brighton PiL gig (pic Mike Burnell)

Tickets:
Pre-Sale Wednesday 12th April, 10am
General Sale: Friday 14th April, 10am

linktr.ee/pilofficial

Flyer

 

What readers are saying

Categories

