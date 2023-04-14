Labour offers a fairer way to fund local services

I very much welcome the recent announcement from our national leadership that Labour would have frozen council tax for residents if in government.

Freezing the current rate could be paid for with funds from an increased windfall tax on energy firms.

This would be instead of asking our residents to pay the additional 4.99 per cent that the council are having to ask for to make up for the loss of government grant, inflation and other cost pressures.

This year alone, it would have meant that the residents of Brighton and Hove would have saved over £100 for a “band D” property. This would help just a little with the “cost of living crisis”.

Council tax is regressive, meaning people with lower incomes pay disproportionately more.

Tenants are liable for this tax, which is based on property values, not landlords – and there hasn’t been a revaluation of tax bands in England since April 1991 unless the size of the property has changed.

When we, as leaders of the opposition, had a briefing on this subject with Lisa Nandy, the Shadow Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, she also promised that there would be a review of local taxation.

In short, Labour are looking to replace council tax in the medium term. I can’t wait and am happy to help with a review!

Lisa went on to promise an end to the eternal bidding wars of council against council for government funding.

Labour is also promising longer-term financial settlements for councils which would mean more stability and certainty when planning services for residents.

Back in the day, when Labour was still in government, we had the “revenue support grant” as of right for the bulk of council funding.

This meant that councils were not having to apply for chunks of grants from a limited pot, wasting officer time on grant applications and bureaucracy when it could be better focused on delivering frontline services for residents.

Of course, this can only happen in the context of a Labour government but we have, once again, shown the Conservatives how things might be done – any takers, Michael Gove?

Recent Labour announcements are the right steps to put communities front and centre of politics which is exactly where they belong.

Councillor Carmen Appich is the joint leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Councillor Carmen Appich is the joint Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.