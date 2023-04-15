Chelsea done – Brighton & Hove Albion finally win at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion have competed a fantastic double over Chelsea with a wonder goal from Julio Enciso after Danny Welbeck had cancelled out Conor Gallagher’s opener.

Evan Ferguson hit the bar early on for Albion but soon afterwards Conor Gallagher put Chelsea in front against the run of play.

Kaoru Mitoma glided through several Chelsea defenders but saw Kepa make a good save.

Albion had two big shouts for a penalty – a Pervis Estupinan cross saw Gallagher definitely handle in the area but the on-field referee and VAR dismissed the appeals as they did when Chalobah dragged back Lewis Dunk.

Enciso replaced the injured Joel Veltman in the first half and combined with Ferguson for another chance but the Irish youngster stumbled badly.

Ferguson was replaced by Danny Welbeck who equalised after being on the pitch for two minutes.

Albion were again dominant in the second half. Enciso causing many problems. Kepa pushed another shot away but Solly March and Welbeck got in each other’s way and couldn’t convert the rebound.

In a rare Chelsea attack Ben Chilwell headed wide just before Kepa saved from Enciso again, with Welbeck agonisingly close to converting the rebound.

Albion’s winner was superb. March found Enciso unmarked. The Paraguayan strode forward and unleashed a stunning slowly rising shot, giving Kepa no chance.

Gallagher had Chelsea’s best half chances of the remainder but nothing to trouble Robert Sanchez.

Albion stay seventh in the Premier League, one point behind Aston Villa in sixth and four points behind Tottenham in fifth, but with two games in hand on each and a vastly superior goal difference.

That will stretch to three games in hand next weekend when Albion play Manchester United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday (23 April).

Pinch yourself maybe …