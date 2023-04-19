BREAKING NEWS

Train hits person on Brighton to London main line

Posted On 19 Apr 2023 at 3:06 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A train has hit someone on the railway line in the Gatwick airport and Three Bridges area.

Train operator Southern tweeted late this morning (Wednesday 19 April): “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horley.

“All lines are blocked between these stations while the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Since then Southern has said: “Some lines have reopened between Three Bridges and Redhill following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train.

“Trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised while service recovers.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.

“If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to.

“You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

The company said: “You may need to use alternative means of transport to get to or from your destination.

“Some late-running trains may be revised to call at fewer stations en route … You might need to change trains for a service to your destination.”

Those travelling towards Brighton were urged to “delay travelling until later”.

