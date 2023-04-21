Last-wicket stand was a real boost for Sussex, says Carson

Sussex bowler Jack Carson said that his last-wicket stand with Henry Crocombe this morning had given the side some momentum in the County Championship clash with Yorkshire.

Carson, who went on take 3-34, said: “That last-wicket stand was massive for us. It really gave us some momentum going into their innings.

“Henry has really been working on his batting and the difference between scoring 300 and reaching 350 and getting another batting point was huge.

“Little periods like that can go a long way in a season. And it was a good final session for us too.

“We’ve learned to keep coming back and showing resilience. We keep competing to try to put ourselves in a good position and more often than not we do. The Durham game was a good start for us.

“I’m starting to really enjoy bowling again and being out their with the lads. I think we’ve got a good attitude.

“We’re all a bit more experienced now and are learning things like how to make the most of bowling on that slope.”

Ben Coad, who took 5-54 for Yorkshire, said: “This morning, we needed to start well with the ball and thankfully we did.

“We then let them get a few more than we’d have liked with that last-wicket partnership before finishing it off after lunch.

“With the bat, we started really well and were looking comfortable. But we lost one on the stroke of tea and they bowled well after tea.

“There were a couple of unforced wickets and they bowled well. It started to get a bit gloomy later on. It’s not far off 8 o’clock and with shadows over the pitch it can be a tricky time to bat.

“We’ll just have to come back tomorrow morning, fight and get close to their score and bowl them out. We know we bat deep.

“I’m happy. The pitch is a new ball pitch. If you bowl well, there’s a bit there. Then it gets hard. I knew I had to put it in the right place this morning and thankfully this time they nicked them instead of playing and missing.”