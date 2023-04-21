Madness and Lightning Seeds are coming to Brighton

21st April 2023: Today, one of the biggest and most loved British bands Madness announce their ‘C’est La Vie 2023’ tour. Beginning on 30th November in Aberdeen, the 13-date tour will hit all the major cities including Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, London and more and culminate with a huge show in Birmingham on 16th December. Known for their raucous live sets, the ‘C’est La Vie’ tour will be teeming with hits from the nutty boy’s unrivalled back catalogue along with some songs from the forthcoming new album.

Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s including ‘Life Of Riley’, ‘Lucky You’ and ‘Pure’, Lightning Seeds will be the special guests for the entirety of the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on Friday 28th April from HERE.

Madness said: “WOT-a-tour this promises to be! We can’t wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November.”

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. ‘Before We Was We: Madness by Madness’, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture.

Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Tour dates and locations below –

November

Thu 30 Aberdeen P&J Live

December

Fri 1 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 2 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 4 Cardiff International Arena

Tue 5 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 7 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 8 Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 9 Manchester AO Arena

Mon 11 Brighton Centre

Tue 12 Bournemouth International Centre

Thu 14 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Fri 15 London The O2

Sat 16 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tickets on sale at 9:30am on Friday 28th April from https://tix.to/Madness

www.madness.co.uk