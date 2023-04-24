‘Cost Of Living’ charity event with live bands to take place in Brighton

‘Cost Of Living’ is a non-profit events/promotional organization; fundraising for people and charities in need, as well as showcasing local and up-and-coming talent. It aims to raise awareness on topical issues, raising money at each event and showing support for local music/artists and independent music venues.

Harry Murray started the project as he was beginning to feel a sense of disillusionment and misalignment with the way a lot of the music scene and the industry was presenting itself versus what it was meant to represent. Harry thought that it shouldn’t just be about making noise – which can of course be useful to spread ideas, open discourse or act as a form of escapism in challenging times – but it should also aspire to be inclusive and actively help those around us, attempting to rebuild communities in times of corporate greed and private interest.

When It comes to the art/music world it is so evident now that everywhere you look independent venues are disappearing, narrowing access points in creative spheres, whether that is within education or the professional industry, people are being isolated and excluded based on income. It’s a real shame and Harry hopes that by putting on these events they can bring people together to have fun collectively and to use an energetic, positive space to help those put out by the powers at be. To enact positive noise.

The first show was back in October and there was an impressive turnout of 200+ people and they raised just over £1100. All of the profits were split and distributed between Acorn Housing Union and Shelter Housing and Homelessness charity. Both organizations are doing extremely important work for people struggling in Brighton and all over the UK. They are helping people find homes, getting them off the streets and supporting them financially and legally with any issues related to housing.

The success of the last event could not have been made possible if it wasn’t for the amazing conglomeration of people and situation; the Volks nightclub, for providing the space for free ensuring more money went directly in to funding the relevant causes; the incredible bands who performed for free and donated; the folks that assisted with the promotion; those of the door; and of course all the amazing people that came down to enjoy the show and donate money, food and clothes. It all goes to show how collective experiences can be enacted to build a community that looks out for and supports people in need in these challenging times.

After the success of the last show, the organisers are seeing how they can make the next ‘Cost Of Living’ event better and create an even bigger impact. Their goal is to push to £1500 this time.

The next event will again be held at the Volks nightclub and the specifically chosen date is the 6th May, Charles’ coronation. This event will not be a celebration of the Monarchy. This event will be a show of solidarity in aid of people struggling financially and mentally in these times due to the effects of corporate greed and private interest. They will once again be raising for Shelter Housing and Homelessness charity and Acorn housing union. There will also be a clothes and food bank provided, so please bring anything you have.

Messages from the charities:

“Money raised from the last event went towards supporting our campaigns across the country to fight evictions, stop the use of private bailiffs and to end holiday hunger for children on free school meals – we thank Cost Of Living events for their support to this vital work”.

-Paul Williams, Acorn

“Home is a human right. It’s our foundation and it’s where we thrive. Yet, every day millions of people are being devastated by the housing emergency. We exist to defend the right to a safe home. Because home is everything”.

– Shelter

The forthcoming event will be starting from around 2pm outside Volks with DJ’s performing a more relaxed and groovy selection of music. Then from 5pm they will be setting up the event with the doors at 6pm, and the first band swiftly will be starting at 6:15pm and the bands will be playing up until 10pm.

During the event there will be a pop-up art exhibition with a selection of local artists displaying and selling their art, raising more money towards the cause.

Line-up and Timings:

DJ’s 13:00

DOORS 18:00

EPSOM SALTS 18:15

THE DAMN SHEBANG 19:00

JAR OF BLIND FLIES 19:45

SLOBHEADS 20:30

CITYDOG 21:15

Local artist pop-up:

Fiona Winterflood

Pattern Up

Soap Monkey

ArtJossM8

Tickets for this ‘Cost Of Living’ charity event are available HERE.

There will also be the Cowley Club After Party ‘The Ducks vs DJs’ which runs from 8pm till late. Check @cost.of.living.events / @cowleyclub on Instagram for details.